Twitter rivals, unicorn trivia and valuation homework

Welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. It’s Tuesday, not Monday, but hey, the week ahead is as busy as ever.
Here’s what I chatted about today:
- Big tech: Good news for Bitcoin and Ethereum, even as late-stage companies in the space cut to stay afloat.
- Big idea: I had two ones to get through. First, Africa had no new unicorns last year, despite record fundraising raising. What’s that all about? Second, I want to talk about Stripe’s internal valuation cut, yet again, and what that news means on the outside.
- Big innovation: I talk about yet another Clearco executive shake up and yet another Clearco round of layoffs, as well as the energy for the fintech moving forward. We end with a look at freshly-backed T2, which is opening up its game plan in a spreadsheet format. We love to see a Twitter rival, love even more to see one utilize the beauty of read-only spreadsheet features
