Apple TV and Apple Music apps for Windows quietly appear on the Microsoft Store

Apple is finally bringing its Apple Music and Apple TV apps to Windows, as preview versions of the two apps have quietly appeared on the Microsoft Store. The roll out comes a few months after Microsoft said the apps would be coming to Windows 11 this year. The launch was first spotted by The Verifier.

The apps look similar to the versions that are available on macOS, but are slightly modified for Windows. The Apple TV app functions similarly to the app on Smart TVs, giving users access to Apple TV+ and Apple TV Channels, in addition to movies and TV shows from the iTunes Store. The Apple Music app is almost the same as the macOS version, but doesn’t have the lyrics feature.

There’s also a preview app called “Apple Devices” that lets users manage Apple devices from their Window PC. The app replaces iTunes for sync and backup, and also allows users to restore firmware without the need for iTunes.

All three of the new Apple apps require Windows 11 version 22621.0 or higher. Apple notes that installing any of these apps will prevent iTunes for Windows from opening. Users will have to uninstall the apps to continue using iTunes.

In October, Microsoft announced that was integrating Apple’s iCloud storage service with the Photos app in Windows 11. After installing the iCloud for Windows app from the Microsoft Store and choosing to sync iCloud, iPhone users with Windows devices will be able to see their iPhone photos and videos within Photos.