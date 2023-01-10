Comcast’s Xfinity Stream app adds support for Apple’s AirPlay

Xfinity announced today that customers using the Xfinity Stream app can now use Apple AirPlay to stream and share content directly to Apple TV 4K and other AirPlay-supported devices, such as Samsung smart TVs, LG, Sony, Vizio, and smart speakers like Bose and Sonos.

AirPlay functionality is important for a pay TV streaming app, so it’s about time Comcast finally added the capability. Charter, one of Comcast’s biggest competitors, has supported AirPlay on its Spectrum TV app for a few years now.

The Xfinity Stream app launched in 2017 and gives Xfinity TV subscribers access to live broadcast channels, such as ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC, PBS, Univision and Telemundo, as well as linear TV channels, video on demand and more.

Starting today, Xfinity TV customers will finally be able to switch devices more smoothly, moving a title from their phone to their compatible smart TV or speaker.

The announcement comes on the heels of Comcast launching the Xfinity Stream app on Apple TV devices in June 2022. Comcast also rolled out the Apple TV+ app across Xfinity platforms in March of last year, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.

Last week, Comcast announced “Free This Week,” a year-long promotion that gives Xfinity customers free programming from streaming services and networks like HBO Max, Showtime and Lifetime Movie Club, among others.