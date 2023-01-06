Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ gets a second season

After surpassing 1.02 billion total hours viewed in the third week of its debut, Netflix’s “Wednesday” has been renewed for a second season, the company announced today.

The series originally premiered in November with eight episodes. It’s centered around the popular “Addams Family” character, Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega), as she begins her first year as a Nevermore Academy student. There, she hones her psychic ability and tries to solve a supernatural mystery that haunts the town.

Netflix tweeted the announcement alongside a video that shows a recap of season one, with Wednesday being hunted by the Monster of Nevermore Academy (a.k.a the Hyde), haunted by her ancestor, Goody, and more spooky antics. In the video, Ortega says, “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It’s been pure torture. Thank you.”

(Note that this TechCrunch story contains spoilers.)

“Wednesday” Season 2 should be a shocker to no one as the first season was streamed by more than 150 million households, making it the second most popular English-language series on Netflix.

Since the Season 1 premiere, the show took the internet by storm, becoming a trending hashtag on TikTok and the culprit behind the revival of The Cramps song, “Goo Goo Muck.” It also managed to earn two Golden Globe nominations, a noteworthy accomplishment for a family-friendly title. Fans can tune into the award ceremony next Tuesday, January 10, to see if the comedy series gets a Thing-friendly thumbs up or not.

Needless to say, many Netflix subscribers will be pleased to watch another round of adventures from their favorite outcasts and freaks.

“We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” the co-showrunners of “Wednesday,” Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, said in an interview to Tudum, the official Netflix blog. “It’s been incredible to create a show that’s connected with people across the world. We’re thrilled to continue Wednesday’s torturous journey into Season 2.”

Millar also pointed to the season one finale as a hint of what viewers can expect in the next season. For those that watched the finale, we know that Wednesday gets a text from an unknown stalker, signifying that threat of the Hyde still remains.

“[The stalker proves] that threats remain out there… to both Wednesday and the school,” Millar added. “Not all not loose ends have been tied up neatly as she thinks they have.”

A release date for Season 2 has yet to be revealed. Hopefully, we’ll soon find out what awaits for the characters of Nevermore.