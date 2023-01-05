Teach yourself growth marketing: How to set up a landing page

Without customers, there can be no business. So how can you drive new customers to your startup or keep existing ones engaged? The answer is simple: Growth marketing.

As a growth marketer who has honed this craft for the past decade, I’ve been exposed to countless courses and I can confidently attest that working is the best way to learn.

I am not saying you need to immediately join a Series A startup or land a growth marketing role at a large corporation. Instead, I have broken down how you can teach yourself growth marketing in five easy steps:

Setting up a landing page. Launching a paid acquisition channel. Booting up an email marketing campaign. A/B test growth experimentation. Deciding which metrics matter most for your startup.

In part one, I will teach you how to set up a landing page that we’ll eventually drive consumer traffic to. For the entirety of this series, we will assume we are working on a direct-to-consumer (DTC) athletic supplement brand.

Setting up your landing page

If you don’t have a product with a landing page or mobile app ready to go, I’ll show you how to quickly set a landing page up, as it is our one prerequisite for getting started.

A landing page is the page people are taken to when they click an online ad you have purchased, and it is commonly the homepage of a website. Regardless of how a consumer “lands” on your landing page, its purpose is to encourage them to convert into a lead or purchase.

In 2010, I was ecstatic when Apple introduced iWeb, which allowed users to design and publish websites without needing to write a single line of code. It was a very basic platform, though, and we’ve come a long way since. Today, there are a wide variety of advanced content management system (CMS) editors available, such as Leadpages and Webflow, which empower everyday internet users to create beautiful websites all on their own.

The advantage of many of these platforms is that they will guide you through how to use premade templates and editing your first pieces of content (such as website titles, headlines, etc.). Select a platform you like and let’s get building!

Types of content