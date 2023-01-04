Last chance — Apply to present at TechCrunch Early Stage

Time’s running out if you want a chance to show what you know at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts. What’s that mean, exactly? It’s a shot at presenting your expert content to hundreds of bootstrapping entrepreneurs and fledgling founders at the beginning or very early stages of the startup journey.

The search continues for game-changing, later-stage startup founders and ecosystem experts to help guide their path. Do you have what it takes to be a thought-leader? Apply here now — the application window slams shut this Friday, January 6.

TechCrunch will evaluate all applications and then select the top contenders to participate in Audience Choice voting. Our readers will vote for the sessions they most want to see at TC Early Stage. We’re not talking politics, so vote early, vote often!

Here are the important dates to keep in mind — don’t miss this opportunity to apply!

Application deadline: January 6

January 6 Notify Audience Choice participants: January 23

January 23 Voting period: January 30 through February 17

January 30 through February 17 Notify winners: By February 22

Previous Early Stage events have covered topics that every startup founder needs to know, including:

How to get your first yes

How to get earned media

Finding product market fit

Scaling from $1 to $10M of ARR

We’re looking for knowledgeable, talented people who can share essential information to help new and early founders build a strong foundation, take their next steps and discover a supportive, inspiring community. Especially folks who can elicit feedback like this:

“Early Stage provided a rich, bootcamp experience with premier founders, VCs and startup community experts. If you’re beginning to build a startup, it’s an efficient way to advance your knowledge across key startup topics.” — Katia Paramonova, founder and CEO of Centrly.

If you want to show what you know, apply now — before the January 6 deadline — and you just might find yourself presenting at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 20 in Boston, Massachusetts.

