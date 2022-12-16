Equity’s 2023 predictions on the future of building, crypto and AI

Hello and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

To end the year, we are bringing back our predictions episode with the entire Equity crew: Alex, Natasha, Mary Ann, Maggie, Theresa, and Becca. Grace couldn’t make the mic but we have a feeling she’d agree with at least 2% of our predictions, anyways.

Let’s not ruin the episode, but to give you a taste, here’s what topics we based our predictions on:

Startup building and culture trends

M&A and the return of secondaries

The future of media and how social will shift

Deep tech and generative AI

And, of course, crypto

We end on an earnest note. Good luck to Alex as he embarks on parenthood, welcome to Becca, who will be joining Equity in the new year, and, of course, thank you to all of you for sticking by us during this rollercoaster of a year.

And with that, chat in 2023!

