Jeff Bezos and GMA host Michael Strahan star in new Blue Origin kids’ space show

Jeff Bezos-headed company Blue Origin is getting its own kid-friendly animated space adventure series called “Blue Origins Space Rangers,” production companies Genius Brands and SMAC Productions announced today. A premiere date hasn’t been set.

The children’s series will feature the voices of Bezos, who founded his space tourism business Blue Origin in 2000, as well as “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan, who was a passenger in December 2021 on Blue Origin NS-19 on a 10-minute spaceflight. Bezos took his supersonic joy ride to space in July 2021.

“Blue Origins Space Rangers” will also include voice talent of other guest stars like junior astronauts, celebrities and “adult leaders,” the announcement wrote.

The upcoming series claims to be a learning opportunity for future astronauts and STEAM students as humans continue investigating this new era of space travel — a.k.a. billionaires visiting outer space for funsies. Of course, the side benefit is that it makes ultra-unrelatable Bezos a tad more human for an impressionable audience.

Blue Origin is also the center of the film “HELIOS,” which is set to premiere in 2023 and features Orbital Reef, the in-progress private space station, and the Amazon documentary “Shatner in Space,” which explores 90-year-old “Star Trek” actor William Shatner’s journey to space last year.