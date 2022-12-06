Here’s what’s happening today at TC Sessions: Space 2022

All systems are go, and we have liftoff! TC Sessions: Space 2022 is live, and we can’t wait to meet the people building the technologies and creating new opportunities that will take us into and beyond the cosmos. As you can see from the event agenda, you’re in for an exciting day. Here’s a quick look at what you can expect.

Bringing It to the Space Warfighting Domain

Space is playing an ever-greater role in modern warfare and in our broader national security. But delivering those critical space-based capabilities to warfighters and other end users is just one step in the increasingly complex mission life cycle.

From how to incorporate the latest innovations to what role commercial capabilities can play, the way our nation’s space programs acquire, deploy and operate next-generation systems is undergoing profound shifts. Charlie McGillis (Slingshot Aerospace), Jean L. Michael (the Aerospace Corporation), Pete Muend (National Reconnaissance Office), Col. Joseph Roth (USSF Space Systems Command) and Christopher A. Solee (United States Space Command) will discuss how these pieces fit together to deliver needed capabilities, as well as the opportunities to drive greater integration for the benefit of all. Sponsored by the Aerospace Corporation.

ISAM: A Commercial Linchpin for the New Space Economy

Large-scale commercial investments will dominate the next wave of space innovation, including commercial space stations in low Earth orbit (LEO) and technologies that will enable a permanent human presence on the moon. The United States has issued a national policy for developing In-Space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing (ISAM) capabilities that can operationally sustain the new space economy with efficiency and scale. This session, led by Robert Hauge (SpaceLogistics) and Carolyn Mercer (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), encourages participants to roll up their sleeves, break past the 411 on ISAM and get practical about how to stimulate ISAM capability development. Sponsored by the Aerospace Corporation.

Space Workforce 2030: Inspiring, Preparing and Employing the Next Generation

The dawning space age offers enormous opportunities to explore new frontiers, grow the economy on orbit and strengthen our security. Making the most of this momentous time calls for an innovative workforce that can leverage diverse experiences and perspectives to solve the hard problems we’ll encounter.

The Space Workforce 2030 pledge is a first-of-its-kind effort launched earlier this year that is bringing together more than 30 of the country’s leading space companies to work collaboratively to increase diversity across our industry to build a vibrant workforce for the future.

Hear from Michael Edmonds (Blue Origin), Steve Isakowitz (the Aerospace Corporation) and Melanie Stricklan (Slingshot Aerospace) about the work they’re doing to inspire, prepare and employ the next generation of scientists and engineers and how you can play a part in supporting this vital mission. Sponsored by the Aerospace Corporation.

Growing the LEO Economy on Orbital Reef

As we look to commercial successors to the ISS, we see new market opportunities emerging on low Earth orbit (LEO) destinations. Join Shahir Gerges — Director of Business Strategy, Orbital Reef, Blue Origin — to learn more about how Orbital Reef, a commercial LEO destination ecosystem, is creating new opportunities in space and helping startups accelerate their businesses through Reef Starter, Orbital Reef’s newest initiative to lower barriers of entry to space for early-stage companies. Hear about the first set of startups to win the Reef Starter Innovation Challenge and learn how to get involved in the future. Sponsored by Orbital Reef.

Hardware? What’s That? Why Software Is the Future of the Space Economy

Launch gets all the press, but satellites and the software behind them are the workhorses of space. Hear from Antaris founder/CEO Tom Barton and Epsilon3 founder/CEO Laura Crabtree about how SaaS, open source and cloud-based platforms are revolutionizing the satellite industry and accelerating the space economy. They’ll also share what it’s like to be first-time founders, what it really takes to put good code into space and tips for fellow spacepreneurs. Sponsored by Antaris.

That's just a taste of the tech, topics and talent you'll find on display today at TC Sessions: Space — where opportunity is nearly as infinite as the universe.