India won’t enforce payments market share cap until 2025 in win for Google and Walmart

India won’t enforce a check on the market share for players operating on the homegrown payments network until December 31, 2024 in a surprising move that analysts say is a major a win for Google Pay and Walmart’s PhonePe in the South Asian market.

The National Payments Corporation of India, the regulatory body that oversees the Unified Payments Interface payments network, said on Friday that it reached the decision in part to ensure existing players had enough time to comply with the rules.

“In view of significant potential of digital payments and the need for multi-fold penetration from its current state, it is imperative that other existing and new players (Banks and Non-Banks) shall scale-up their consumer outreach for the growth of UPI and achieve overall market equilibrium,” it said in a statement.

UPI is a payments infrastructure built by large banks in India and is backed by the Indian government. It has become the most popular digital payments method in the country in recent years, processing more than 7.3 billion transactions in October, up from 4.2 billion during the same period a year ago.

PhonePe and Google Pay command over 85% of the UPI market share even as over a dozen players also compete in the space. The new move is naturally seen as a loss for rivals such as Paytm that were hoping that NPCI, which is a special unit of the country’s central bank, will introduce checks on the growth of some players sooner — or even make up its mind about a timeline.

NPCI initially planned to enforce the market cap rules in January 2021, saying it would limit any single payments app from processes more than 30% of UPI transactions in a month, but has postponed the timeline several times since. It originally saw the need to enforce a market cap check to address the “risks” and “protecting the UPI ecosystem as it further scales up.”

At stake is India’s payments market that is estimated to be worth $1 trillion in the next two to three years, up from about $200 billion in 2020, according to Credit Suisse.

(More to follow)