YouTube acknowledges its iOS app is crashing, says it’s working on a fix

YouTube’s mobile app on iOS devices is currently down for some users. The crashes began on Wednesday afternoon as thousands of iOS users reported the app would close shortly after opening it.

Users also reported seeing a message on the app that said, “A serious error occurred.”

TechCrunch tried to replicate the problem and experienced similar issues. We opened the YouTube app ourselves and found that after playing a video for 30 seconds, the app would close. We then reopened the app and resumed the video without any issues.

YouTube, in a tweet, said it’s aware of the crash and is working on fixing it.

hi, we're aware that many of you using the YouTube app on iOS devices may be experiencing crashes we're so sorry about this & have begun working on a fix! updates soon🔍 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 30, 2022

The company first acknowledged the issue at 2:19 PM ET on Wednesday and the issues appear to be ongoing as of the time of writing.

As of 4:23 PM ET, YouTube replied to a Twitter user’s response of “thank you” after YouTube had directly told them a fix was in the works. It has not yet posted anything more about what has caused the problem or when it expects to have it resolved.

We will update this with more details as they come in.