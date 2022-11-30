T-minus 72 hours left to save on passes to TC Sessions: Space

We’re getting ready to launch a price hike, but you still have time — 72 hours to be precise — to attend TC Sessions: Space 2022 on December 6 in Los Angeles for $199. Will you be in the room?

Let’s take a gander at just some programming we have lined up for the day. Check out the event agenda for specifics on all the speakers, topics and times.

TechCrunch Space Pitch-off: You can improve your own pitch by watching how the VC judges react and by the questions they ask. It’s a window into what might make them decide to schedule a meeting with you. We’ll announce the competitors soon, and they’ll have to deliver their very best to impress our panel of expert judges: Jory Bell (Playground Global), Mark Boggett (Seraphim Space), Tess Hatch (Bessemer Ventures) and Emily Henriksson (Root Ventures).

Gearing Up the Next Generation of Scientists, Explorers and Robots: As chief technologist of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Carolyn Mercer has her finger on the pulse across countless projects to explore and understand our planet and solar system. As priorities and methods shift in the Artemis era, Mercer can speak to how tech helps us move forward and how NASA’s unique insights and well of talent can put it to use.

Space Station Shake-up: Commercial space stations are all the rage these days, especially with the mission end in sight for the existing ISS. Blue Origin has announced Orbital Reef, a “mixed-use business park” in low Earth orbit. We’ll talk with Shahir Gerges — director of business strategy at Orbital Reef, Blue Origin — about the orbital economy and what we can expect from privately operated successors to the ISS.

Of course you'll have plenty of time during the day for networking. The event app makes it easy to find and connect with the people who can drive your mission forward.

