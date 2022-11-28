Cyber Monday sale – save 50% on passes for TC Sessions: Space

Cyber Monday savings are here — for today only book a pass to TC Sessions: Space 2022 and save 50% on all available passes. This one-day exploration event is focused on early-stage space startups, trends, science and technology across the private, public and defense universe takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles.

Don’t miss out: Book your 50%-off pass now before the savings expire on tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Join some of the space industry’s leading voices to learn about the latest advances, goals and challenges — both technical and financial — from the people in the trenches building and funding the future of space. Consider this, too. We expect more than 1,000 attendees at this event; top founders, investors, engineers, executives, military and government officials — an unsurpassed celestial body for networking.

Here’s a small sampling of the day’s expert speakers and topics. Don’t forget to set your coordinates to “agenda” and explore all the interviews, panel discussions and partner sessions waiting for you.

Looking to Startups to Help Secure Space

The commercial space sector has succeeded in driving down the cost of space-based technology while massively increasing its capabilities. The U.S. defense apparatus has traditionally favored legacy industry partners, but it’s shown a growing interest in turning to startups and new space companies to secure the space domain for the U.S. and its allies, and we’ll hear why and how from Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Space Acquisitions and Integration, Frank Calvelli.

Asking and Answering Humanity’s Biggest Questions

After six years heading up NASA’s Science Mission Directorate, Thomas Zurbuchen is a familiar face to anyone who has followed the agency’s many interplanetary and orbital missions. Now ready to move on to his next chapter, Zurbuchen will speak to how NASA, its mission, and the science it performs are changing — but they’re more important than ever.

Building Out Commercial Operations in Orbit

A new crop of companies are working on establishing permanent commercial operations in orbit and on the moon. But they likely won’t be able to do it without partnerships with government and defense. We’ll talk to Steve Jurczyk, cc-founder and CEO at Quantum Space, and leaders from ispace and the United States Space Force, about how these partnerships can foster a thriving orbital economy.

Don’t miss seeing early-stage space startups exhibiting at the show, and make sure you’re in the room for the TechCrunch Space Pitch-off featuring a handful of space startups as they bring the heat in front of a live audience — and an expert panel of VCs, including Jory Bell (Playground Global), Mark Boggett (Seraphim Space), Tess Hatch (Bessemer Partners) and Emily Henriksson (Root Ventures).

TC Sessions: Space 2022 takes place on December 6 in Los Angeles, but you have only T-minus five days left to lock a tractor beam on savings. Buy your pass for just $99.50 before the deal disintegrates on tonight at precisely 11:59 p.m. PST. We can’t wait to see you in LA!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TC Sessions: Space? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.