Pitch on stage at TC Sessions: Space 2022

Founders – pitch on stage with TechCrunch. Next month we’re back with the star-studded TC Sessions: Space – an event dedicated exploring all things innovation, investment and industry in the final frontier. We’re on the hunt for early stage founders creating innovative companies in space or space-related industries.

The TC Sessions: Space stage will host fireside chats and panels from luminaries in the space. Hear from experts from NASA, Space Force, Aerospace Corp., Blue Origin and more on December 6th, in person in Los Angeles California.

Pitch your space tech startup

Now founders – apply to pitch on the same stage as these space tech luminaries. Space tech spans numerous verticals — satellite-data based applications, rockets, fueling, data analytics, geospatial information systems, hardware, satellites, national security, commercial launch, climate, tracking software and more. Startups applying to pitch should have some connection to space – intergalactic or from the ground.

Founders will have four minutes to pitch followed by a five-minute Q&A with our in-person panel of judges. Selected companies will be announced on TechCrunch. The pitches themselves will be streamed to TC Sessions: Space attendees and on TechCrunch.com. Apply here.

What are the qualifications to participate in Space Startup Pitch-Off? It’s simple:

Be an early-stage startup.

Have at least a minimally viable product.

Focus on tech connected to various aspect of space: data visualization, rockets, fueling, data analytics, geospatial information systems, hardware, satellites, national security, commercial launch, climate, tracking software, space maintenance, and more

Incorporated anywhere (pitch will take place in person)

In addition to the opportunity to pitch, you’ll get training with TC’s Startup Battlefield Editor, two complimentary passes to the entire TC Sessions: Space event. The winner of the event will get an invitation to showcase on the Disrupt San Francisco 2023 show floor. The deadline to apply is November 27. Applicants are reviewed and accepted on a rolling basis so apply ASAP!