Aerospace Corp discusses Space Workforce 2030 at TC Sessions: Space

Today we’re excited to highlight the Aerospace Corporation, a nonprofit, federally funded research and development center focused on all aspects of the space enterprise — civil, commercial and defense.

Don’t miss Steve Isakowitz, the Aerospace Corporation’s president and CEO, as he leads a session called “Space Workforce 2030: Inspiring, Preparing and Employing the Next Generation.”

The dawning space age offers enormous opportunities to explore new frontiers, grow the economy in orbit and strengthen our security. Making the most of this momentous time calls for an innovative workforce that can leverage diverse experiences and perspectives to solve the hard problems we’ll encounter.

The Space Workforce 2030 pledge — a first-of-its-kind effort launched earlier this year — brings together more than 30 of the country’s leading space companies to work collaboratively to increase diversity across our industry to build a vibrant workforce for the future.

Isakowitz will discuss the work that the Aerospace Corporation and other space leaders are doing to inspire, prepare and employ the next generation of scientists and engineers — and how you can play a part in supporting this vital mission.

Steve Isakowitz, a recognized leader across the government, commercial, space and technology sectors, has worked throughout his career on behalf of the public good in space. As president and CEO of the Aerospace Corporation, a leading architect for the nation’s space programs, he heads up efforts to outpace threats to the country’s national security while nurturing innovative technologies to further a new era of space commercialization and exploration.

With his guidance, Aerospace’s more than 4,600 employees provide objective technical expertise and thought leadership to solve the hardest problems in space and ensure mission success for space systems and space vehicles.

Isakowitz has made contributions across a number of prominent roles, including at Virgin Galactic, NASA, the U.S. Department of Energy, and the White House Office of Management and Budget.

