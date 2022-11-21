Good morning, assets are selling off

Hello, and welcome back to Equity, the podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

Note: Equity will be back on Wednesday, and Friday in some capacity. But keep in mind that this is a holiday week in the United States, so things are going to be a little bit slower than usual.

Here’s what we got into on our Monday episode, a weekly kickstart to your week!

In closing, Natasha will host the Monday show next week as we get ready for my parental leave!