Good morning, assets are selling off

Note: Equity will be back on Wednesday, and Friday in some capacity. But keep in mind that this is a holiday week in the United States, so things are going to be a little bit slower than usual.
- Stocks are largely down around the world, and crypto prices continue to deflate. Watching both these asset classes lose value in tandem feels like the worst horse-race in history. No matter what you hold, it’s a bad Monday.
- Twitter CEO Elon Musk decided to bring former American president Donald Trump back to Twitter. Ironically, the former president is so far declining the option and wants to stick to his own social network, Truth Social.
- FTX owes $3.1 billion to its 50 largest creditors.
- In more positive news, Wove just raised a nearly $3.85 million Seed round, and SponsorUnited’s big Series A proves that nine-figure early-stage valuations are not dead!
In closing, Natasha will host the Monday show next week as we get ready for my parental leave!
