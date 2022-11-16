More reasons than ever to go to TC Sessions: Crypto

We can’t think of a more exciting moment in time to host TC Sessions: Crypto — it opens tomorrow, November 17, in Miami. The past two weeks have been a wild roller-coaster ride — to say the least — and there’s not a better place to unpack everything that’s happened.

It’s also the perfect place to recalibrate expectations about what the future of the cryptoverse might hold. You’ll hear directly from leading experts like:

Devin Finzer , co-founder and CEO, OpenSea

, co-founder and CEO, OpenSea Nikil Viswanathan , co-founder and CEO, Alchemy

, co-founder and CEO, Alchemy Changpeng (CZ) Zhao , founder and CEO, Binance

It’s seriously now o’clock for founders and developers to make sure you know how to keep your dream funded, secure your work and ensure that you can continue to grow at scale. Check out just some of the day’s panel discussions, and be sure to check out the full agenda.

Keeping the Web3 Dream Funded , with Chris Ahn (Haun Ventures) and Tom Schmidt (Dragonfly)

, with Chris Ahn (Haun Ventures) and Tom Schmidt (Dragonfly) Crypto’s on Fire but Devs Are Still Building , with Nikil Viswanathan

, with Nikil Viswanathan Securing Web3 , with Pratima Arora (Chainalysis), Kathleen Breitman (Tezos) and Pascal Gauthier (Ledger)

But wait, there’s more! You’ll learn plenty from our partners, who offer a range of essential topics:

Bringing DeFi to the Masses: How Do We Make DeFi a Seamless, Easy Reality for Millions of Users Who Aren’t Crypto Experts? with Zenobia Godschalk (Swirlds Labs) and Mina Khattak (Worldpay). Sponsored by Hedera.

with Zenobia Godschalk (Swirlds Labs) and Mina Khattak (Worldpay). Sponsored by Hedera. Creating a True, User-Led Metaverse , with Chris Jones (MetaJuice), Natalia Mazzuchelli (ImmutableX) and Alex Mogul (Republic Crypto). Sponsored by MetaJuice.

, with Chris Jones (MetaJuice), Natalia Mazzuchelli (ImmutableX) and Alex Mogul (Republic Crypto). Sponsored by MetaJuice. Keeping It Legal , with Wilson Sonsini attorneys Amy Caiazza, Jonathan Chan, Neel Maitra and Scott McKinney. Sponsored by Wilson Sonsini.

, with Wilson Sonsini attorneys Amy Caiazza, Jonathan Chan, Neel Maitra and Scott McKinney. Sponsored by Wilson Sonsini. Robo-taxis in the Metaverse with Siraj Raval (Polygon Technology). Sponsored by Polygon.

with Siraj Raval (Polygon Technology). Sponsored by Polygon. Someone Stole Your Bitcoin…Now What? with Connor Murray (Bitcoin Association for BSV and True Reviews). Sponsored by Bitcoin Association for BSV.

with Connor Murray (Bitcoin Association for BSV and True Reviews). Sponsored by Bitcoin Association for BSV. The Future of Finance with Colin Butler (Polygon Technology). Sponsored by Polygon.

On top of all that, connecting with great colleagues and developing new business relationships is one of the best ways to weather uncertain times. You’ll have time to meet old friends and make new connections at the expo hall, during breakout sessions, in the networking zone or over drinks at our after party.

TC Sessions: Crypto takes place on November 17 in Miami. This is one of the most pivotal points in crypto history: Don’t miss your chance to hear the current analysis and learn what you need to do — now — to keep your crypto dreams on track. Buy your pass today and be in the room tomorrow!

