Meet the startups competing at TC Sessions: Crypto

We're thrilled to announce the three early-stage startups that will take the stage and go head-to-head in the pitch competition at TC Sessions: Crypto — this Thursday, November 17, in Miami.



They’ll have to work hard to impress our expert VC judges — Wen-Wen Lam, partner, Gradient Ventures and Will Nuelle, general partner, Galaxy Ventures. While all three startups will receive invaluable exposure to investors and media, only one will win the glory and earn an automatic place in the Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2023. TechCrunch handpicks a cohort of 200 early-stage startups to receive a VIP experience that includes, for starters, exhibiting all three days of the show — for free — plus a shot at winning $100,000.

Al right, let’s get to it. Here are the three startup contenders who are prepped and ready to compete in the TC Sessions: Crypto pitch-off.

Personal Digital Spaces — Lori Fena, co-founder

— Lori Fena, co-founder Cityverse — Joe Hamilton, head of network

— Joe Hamilton, head of network Moonstream — Neeraj Kashyup, CEO

As if a pitch competition isn’t enough of a draw, consider this. At a time when convulsions in the cryptoverse have created serious uncertainty, there’s no better time or place to tap into the latest thinking and analysis from the leaders across blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3. Just for starters, you’ll hear from:

Brian Armstrong , co-founder and CEO, Coinbase

, co-founder and CEO, Coinbase Devin Finzer , co-founder and CEO, OpenSea

, co-founder and CEO, OpenSea Changpeng (CZ) Zhao , founder and CEO, Binance

And you do not want to miss the TechCrunch Chain Reaction podcast — recorded live onstage. You can bet our hosts will have plenty to say about the fallout of recent events and thoughts on what comes next.

TC Sessions: Crypto takes place on November 17 in Miami.

