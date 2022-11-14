Amazon launches ‘Sports Talk’ on Prime Video to give sports fans 12 hours of live daily content

Today, Amazon Prime Video announced the launch of “Sports Talk,” a live daily programming block dedicated to 12 hours of sports-talk content. Broadcasting Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. ET on Prime Video, viewers in the U.S. can access seven new shows on Sports Talk without a Prime membership. It will also be available on Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming TV service, Freevee, and Amazon’s live radio app, Amp.

Amazon partnered with production company Embassy Row to bring a programming block that can be an “‘always on’ sports destination for customers,” the company wrote in its announcement.

The new shows include “Bonjour Sports Talk,” which is hosted by sports broadcasters Madelyn Burke and Ben Lyons, plus a guest host that rotates weekly; “The Cari Champion Show,” with former ESPN anchor Cari Champion; “Game Breakers,” with writers and comedians Eitan Levine and Drexton Clemons; “From the Desk of Master T,” with Bleacher Report’s Master Tesfatsion; and “The Power Hour,” with commentator and former tennis player Rennae Stubbs.

There will also be “The Greatest Hour of All Time,” a re-airing of the best hour of the programming from the day, and “The Backup Plan,” with hosts Hana Ostapchuk and Jason Spells catching viewers up to speed with the highlights.

The entire 12-hour programming block will re-air every day from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. ET. Episodes from the previous week will air throughout the weekend.

As Amazon tries to position itself as the go-to source for streaming live sports, the new shows will join the thousands of live sports events that air annually on Prime Video, including “Thursday Night Football,” which premiered its first exclusive game in September with 15.3 million viewers.

The streaming service also introduced a new interface in July that included a dedicated sports tab for live sports, replays and highlights.