Tesla vehicles will soon have Zoom video conferencing

Zoom is working with Tesla to bring video conferencing into its vehicles.

The announcement, made at the 2022 Zoomtopia conference, was light on details. But according to Zoom’s group product manager Nitasha Walia, the video conferencing feature “will come standard on all new Tesla models soon.”

“You’ve been zooming from your home, your office, your phone, and even your TV,” Nitasha Walia, group product manager at Zoom Video Communications, said Tuesday. “We’re going to make it even easier for you to zoom from anywhere.”

What’s unclear is what Zoom means by “comes standard on all new Tesla vehicles.” Will this integration require additional hardware in Tesla vehicles or can this feature be rolled out via a software update? And when?

Tesla has continued to add features to its infotainment system designed to entertain its driver or passengers while sitting parked, likely at an EV charger. Its vehicles, all of which have large touchscreen displays, can stream Netflix and YouTube, has karaoke and offers a host of video games, including Fallout Shelter, Cuphead and Stardew Valley.

All of these entertainment features as well as performance related improvements have been rolled out via wireless software updates.