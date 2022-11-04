Buying your own identity on Elon’s Twitter and other news

This week Amanda Silberling and I went live on LinkedIn and Twitter Spaces to talk about Elon Musk’s questionable plans for blue checks on Twitter. Then, I talk with Natasha Mascarenhas about a new startup, Rewind, that wants to help humans have perfect memory. And as always, we break down the biggest stories in tech.
Articles from the episode:
- Elon Musk’s plan to charge for Twitter verification will be a misinformation nightmare
- Elon Musk’s Twitter already looks grim for the LGBTQ community
- Rewind wants to revamp how you remember, with millions from a16z
Other news from the week: