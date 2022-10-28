The TwitterMusking and other news

Lo, the day is upon us: Elon Musk owns the bird app and all that comes with it. Musk’s $44 billion Twitter acquisition has closed, and he fired most of the top people in charge and is now busy learning about this thing he sort of wanted, then didn’t want at all, and now has been at least in part forced to spend a large fortune on.

This week I talk with Taylor Hatmaker about the Twitter’s new owner and what it means. I also talk to Amanda Silberling about YouTuber MrBeast’s business, and why a billion-dollar-plus valuation for it makes us nervous. Plus, Kirsten Korosec comes on to talk about the scoop of the week after she broke the news that Argo is shutting down.

