Now Elon Musk says he won’t fire 75% of Twitter’s staff

Elon Musk told Twitter employees Wednesday that he’s not planning on laying off 75% of staff when he takes over the company, Bloomberg reports, citing “people familiar with the matter.”

This is a walk back from what Musk reportedly said last week. The celebrity executive denied the previously reported number when he addressed employees at Twitter’s San Francisco office on Wednesday.

The “Chief Twit” as his Twitter profile now describes, posted a video of himself walking into Twitter headquarters before the meeting holding a sink with the caption “Let that sink in!”

Musk has casually made mention of laying off staff when he takes over Twitter, a $44 billion deal that’s expected to close on Friday. However, immediately losing 75% of Twitter’s staff, or about 5,600 employees, would probably leave the social media company inoperable.

Twitter employees are still anxious about expected staff cuts as part of the takeover, according to the report.