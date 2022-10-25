Disney+ becomes the international home for new seasons of ‘Doctor Who’

Disney and the BBC announced today that Disney+ will be the new exclusive home outside of the U.K. and Ireland for the hit British sci-fi series “Doctor Who.” Beginning 2023, new episodes of the series will be released on the platform in over 150 markets, including the United States. BBC will continue to host the series in the U.K. and Ireland.

It’s safe to say that the company is hoping Whovians, new and old, will flock to Disney+ to get their “Doctor Who” fix.

Bringing the popular British show to the streamer is a smart move for Disney+ as it hopes to reach 215-245 million subscribers by 2024. Disney+ also plans to expand the streaming service to over 160 countries by next year. In June, the streaming service launched in 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa.

Disney+ president Alisa Bowen said in a statement, “We’re excited by the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and introduce the show to the next generation of audiences in more than 150 markets around the world. The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the home for exceptional storytelling.”

“Doctor Who” will return in November 2023. To celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary, David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, will reprise his role as the 14th doctor, replacing the 13th doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker. The next Doctor will be played by “Sex Education” actor Ncuti Gatwa, who will take over after Tennant.