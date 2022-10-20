Warner Bros. teams up with web3 startup Eluvio to launch ‘Lord of the Rings’ NFTs

Warner Bros. Discovery has partnered with blockchain company Eluvio to launch tomorrow “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (Extended Version) Web3 Movie Experience, with limited-edition multimedia non-fungible token (NFT) versions of the movie. “The Fellowship of the Ring” NFTs feature a 4K UHD, 3-hour-and-48-minute extended version of the 2001 film, over eight hours of bonus footage and commentary, image galleries and hidden AR collectibles.

There are two editions that fans can choose from. Warner Bros. and Eluvio are minting 10,000 copies of the Mystery Edition, priced at $30 each, which comes with one of three location-based navigation menus modeled after a location in the film. There will be 999 copies of the Epic Edition, which are $100 each, and include all three location menus — The Shire, Rivendell and Mines of Moria. The Epic Edition will also come with exclusive bonus image galleries.

Eluvio is rolling out the NFTs via its Ethereum-compatible blockchain. On Friday, October 21 at 9 a.m. PDT/ 12 p.m. EDT, “Lord of the Rings” fans can head to web3.wb.com/warnermedia/movieverse and create an Eluvio media wallet. The “Fellowship of the Ring” NFTs will be available to purchase with credit cards, debit or cryptocurrency. Once purchased, you can launch the web3 movie experience and stream the extended movie from the media wallet.

This is the first set of NFTs available in the company’s new “WB Movieverse,” which Warner Bros. and Eluvio call a “multimedia living movie experience.” According to the website, two more NFT experiences are “coming soon.”

“Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is setting a new bar for innovation in the distribution of home movies by demonstrating the potential of Web3 for consumer engagement, digital supply chain transformation, and new business opportunities,” said Michelle Munson, CEO and co-founder of Eluvio, in a statement.

Updated 10/20/22 at 2:03 p.m. ET with a statement from Eluvio.