No one asked for this, but you can share Horizon Worlds videos to Instagram Reels

Huge news for, like, five people: you can take videos on Horizon Worlds and share them to Facebook and Instagram Reels, Meta’s TikTok clone.

At today’s Meta Connect event, the company formerly known as Facebook announced this new way to share content from Horizon Worlds, Meta’s flagship social VR app. Despite launching about a year ago, the platform remains “buggy and unpopular,” a New York Times investigation revealed.

Ideally, this feature would help raise awareness about the existence of Horizon Worlds and all of the fun you can have, so long as you don’t get easily motion sick. Facebook and Instagram may not be doing so hot, but unlike Horizon Worlds, average consumers do actually use these apps!