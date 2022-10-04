Disney+ and Star+ relaunch as native apps on PlayStation 5 for users to stream in 4K

Disney+ today relaunched as a native app on PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles, which now supports PS5 capabilities like 4K HDR (High-Dynamic Range) streaming. The company also relaunched Star+, Disney+’s streaming service for Latin American subscribers.

PS5 users experienced various issues with the old Disney+ app, which was designed for PS4 compatibility. Subscribers reported crashes, log-in errors, poor video playback and poor sound quality. Hopefully, the new native PS5 app won’t have the same issues.

Also, Disney+ and Star+ subscribers could only stream content at 1080p resolution on the console. As of today, PlayStation5 users can experience higher video quality at no extra cost. Other streaming services like Netflix and YouTube TV charge subscribers a higher fee for 4K content.

“The ability to support 4K HDR video streaming on the platform will also improve the viewing experience for fans,” said Jerrell Jimerson, EVP of Product & Design, Disney Streaming, in a statement.

Star+ launched in 2021, and is a standalone streaming service in Latin America that offers entertainment content from Disney, FX, 20th Century Studios, Star Original Productions, National Geographic, and more. It also streams live sports from ESPN.

The streamer is available in Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Venezuela.