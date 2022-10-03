AT&T talks driving innovation through collaboration at Disrupt

We’re just a few short weeks away from the first in-person TechCrunch Disrupt in three years. The agenda is absolutely bursting with expert insight and information from the leading voices in the early-stage startup universe.

AT&T helps more than 100 million people in the U.S. connect in meaningful ways every day.

That’s why we’re excited to share that Jeremy Legg, the chief technology officer at AT&T, will take the TechCrunch+ stage — along with Boddle Learning founders, Edna Martinson and Clarence Tan.

In a session called “Framing Innovation Through Collaborations Big and Small,” the panelists will discuss connectivity and the essential role it plays in driving innovation, opportunity and growth. You’ll also learn how AT&T collaborates with startups at every stage and hear from Martinson and Tan about their real-world collaboration experience and what it’s done for their business.

Jeremy Legg oversees the AT&T Technology Services (ATS) organization for business, consumer, data and analytics, IT and cloud, network architecture and AT&T Labs, security and new product development.

Legg’s organization is helping the company modernize its legacy IT infrastructure and migrate as much of it as possible to the cloud while retiring outdated systems. His team also includes business and consumer technology platforms, as well as experts developing new products and services built on AT&T’s leading-edge 5G and fiber connectivity.

Prior to joining AT&T, Legg served as executive vice president and CTO for WarnerMedia, where he was responsible for all technology strategy, development and operations, as well as the technology development of the video streaming platform HBO Max.

Edna Martinson is the co-founder of Boddle Learning — a gamified learning platform that helps K–6 teachers deliver engaging and adaptive math practice and assessments using gameplay and AI. The award-winning platform has served more than 2.5 million students and supports thousands of classrooms across the U.S.

Originally from Ghana, West Africa, Martinson came to the U.S. at the age of 16 to pursue her BS in international business. She also holds an MBA from the University of Missouri. A Forbes Next 1000 recipient, Martinson is a big believer in the importance of solid education at a young age. Her desire to help young kids succeed academically fuels her passion for the edtech space.

Martinson’s bold and visionary leadership stems from a strong background in building business relationships, executing on growth-hacking strategies, and building strong teams.

Clarence Tan is a co-founder of Boddle Learning — a gaming platform for children. Used by more than 2.5 million kids, Boddle makes learning seriously fun both in and outside the classroom.

Tan has over 10 years of experience designing games and user experience in the kid and learning space. He also speaks on classroom gamification for KCPT, the Kansas City PBS station, and at educational conferences such as International Society for Technology in Education, Learnfest and SXSW EDU.

Tan dedicates his work to creating engaging experiences that improve student outcomes in the K–12 space.

In addition to this talk, AT&T will be hosting several video breaks for attendees that share innovative tools and information to help startups grow.

