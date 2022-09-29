The Startup Battlefield 200: SaaS, Enterprise, Retail and FinTech edition

We’re beyond amazed at the collective creativity, ingenuity and technical prowess of the Startup Battlefield 200. Out of thousands of applications, only 200 early-stage startups made the final cut, and you’ll find all of them — and only them — exhibiting on the TechCrunch Disrupt show floor on October 18-20 in San Francisco.

That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re going to break it down a bit for you and highlight them by vertical. Today, it’s all about Saas and fintech. Hungry for more? You can find them all listed in the Exhibitor Directory.

Startup Battlefield 200: SaaS, Enterprise, Retail and FinTech edition

412 Technology

AIMIRR

AppMap

Beatoven.ai

DWH.DEV

Encord

Facets Cloud Inc

Gaia AI

Hito Inc.

Icon Savings

Insurance Samadhan

KOMPLYD, INC.

Kosa AI

Kudos

Magic

Moojo

MotionRay

Omneky

Origami

Oze

Pancake

Partium.io

Puzzle

Rayon Labs

re:collect

Rollee

Rootly

Scout

Seed Labs

Segna

Shekel