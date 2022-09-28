Amazon sheds some light on your would-be intruders with Blink Floodlight

Weighing in at $100, Amazon’s new the new Blink Floodlight camera brings more brightness and smarts to its camera line. The company also launched a brand new $30 Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount, giving security-conscious customers the ability to look around a bit more than before.

The two new additions to the Blink family were launched at Amazon’s Fall event today – you can see our full coverage from the event here!

Blink Wired Floodlight camera

The Blink Wired Floodlight camera adds powerful LED lighting and Amazon’s own AZ2 processors to process video footage locally without having to stream the video to the cloud to get AI smarts.

“The Blink Wired Floodlight Camera is our first wired floodlight device, and it adds to the existing lineup of easy-to-use, reliable, and affordable security devices that help customers keep an eye on their homes,” said Mike Harris, COO at Blink. “With an all-in-one security and lighting design, and a price below $100, it offers a mix of performance and value that’s hard to beat. Plus, it leverages the intelligence of Amazon silicon, enabling us to offer features such as computer vision and local video processing for the first time.”

At $100, the Blink Wired Floodlight camera is a competitively-priced camera solution. It includes the features you’re used to from other smart camera providers, including ‘preferred motion detection’ zones, and person detection, so cats, badgers, and butterflies don’t send notifications to your phone needlessly.

The LED lights throw out 2,600 lumens of light, and the camera can record in 1080p, with high-definiton live view available. The camera has the ability to store video clips locally, using the optional USB flash drive and a ‘Sync Module 2’. Using a Blink subscription plan, you can keep your videos and photos in the cloud for later inspection, too.

Blink Mini Pan Tilt

The Blink Mini Pan Tilt mount is the best friend of the Mlink Mini camera, giving it the power to pan and tilt so you can look around, following your pets, kids, and burglars around your house.

Amazon’s Blink Mini is the company’s entry-level, $35 camera. The new Mini Pan Tilt mount costs $30 and can be added to an existing camera by simply plugging the camera in with the included USB-C cable. If you want a brand new bundle, it can be bought bundled with a camera for $60. It gives users the ability to pan (look from side-to-side) and tilt (up and down) using the Blink app. The mount gives you full 360-degree coverage of the room.

Blink Wired Floodlight Camera will be available in the coming months in the U.S. for $99.99, while Blink Mini Pan Tilt is available for pre-order today in the U.S. and Canada. Both devices can be found on Amazon’s Blink microsite.