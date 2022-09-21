Apple TV+ character ‘Ted Lasso’ comes to EA Sports FIFA 23

Jason Sudeikis’ character from the hit Apple TV+ series “Ted Lasso” will make an appearance in EA Sports’ upcoming video game, FIFA 23. Ted Lasso will be playable as a manager along with the show’s fictional football club AFC Richmond.

EA (Electronic Arts) announced the news today alongside a trailer showing everyone’s “favorite mustachioed manager,” the company wrote.

EA is likely hoping the addition of the beloved TV character will bring new players to the game. The video game series usually features real-life clubs, so having “Ted Lasso” characters like Lasso, Coach Beard, Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo is a notable addition that will excite many fans.

The Apple TV+ series recently won its second-ever Emmy for Outstanding Comedy, an impressive achievement for the relatively new show. The streaming service released “Ted Lasso” in 2020.

“In a short time and with limited prior experience, Ted Lasso has become a cultural phenomenon, bringing the passion of football and the power of belief to life for millions of fans across the globe,” said David Jackson, VP of Brand for EA Sports FIFA, in a statement.

Players can choose Ted Lasso as a manager in career mode. There are also options to create their own manager, select a real-world licensed manager to take control of AFC Richmond, or even create a Player and join the AFC Richmond squad in any league.

The “Ted Lasso” team, The Greyhounds, will appear as part of the “Rest of the World” league in game modes Kickoff, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons.

The company also announced that there would be items to unlock, such as Ted Lasso and Coach Beard manager items, AFC Richmond kits, badges, flags, and more. AFC Richmond’s home stadium, Nelson Road, will appear in Pro Clubs.

“We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favorite AFC Richmond characters,” Sudeikis said in a statement.

FIFA 23 launches on September 30 and will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Stadia, and Xbox One. Players that purchased Ultimate Edition will get early access on September 27.

FIFA 23 will be the last game in the series with the FIFA name attached, so it should make a lasting impression on fans. EA Sports announced it was ending its relationship with FIFA after almost 30 years and instead will continue the video game series under a new name– EA Sports FC. While fans will likely continue to play the games without “FIFA” in the title, this marks a significant change for the football game.

In addition to Ted Lasso characters, FIFA 23 will also get some long-awaited additions, such as cross-play, the World Cup, and women’s club teams will be added for the first time.