Twitter begins rolling out podcasts to Blue subscribers

Twitter is rolling out its redesigned Spaces tab, which includes podcasts, to Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS. The social network says Blue subscribers on Android will get access to the redesigned Spaces tab soon.

When Twitter first announced that it was adding podcasts to its platform via a redesigned Spaces tab, the company said they would be accessible to a group of global English-speaking audience on iOS and Android. Now, Twitter says it’s going to test out podcasts with Twitter Blue subscribers.

listen up: podcasts are coming to Twitter! now available in Twitter Blue Labs—members on iOS get early access to try the redesigned @TwitterSpaces tab, which includes podcasts, themed audio stations, and live + recorded Spaces (Android coming soon!) pic.twitter.com/l2YS5OaaVI — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) September 12, 2022

The redesigned Spaces tab introduces personalized hubs for users called “Stations” that group content together based on different topics, such as news, music, sports and more. The recommendations you see are based on the themes and people that you follow. Twitter users will now be able to access a personalized selection of live and recorded Spaces. The hubs will also feature the most popular podcasts from around the world.

Once you open the redesigned Spaces Tab, you will see three sections. The top of the tab will show you Stations, which scroll horizontally and showcase different themes and Topics to listen to. Below that, you will see Spaces spotlight, which lists some of the top curated audio content. Last, you’ll see a list of upcoming Spaces.

Twitter says the addition of podcasts are part of its plans to provide users with an “all-in-one, personalized audio destination” by giving users even more audio content to listen to. The company says its internal research shows that 45% of people who use Twitter in the U.S. also listen to podcasts monthly, so the company will automatically suggest podcasts to help users discover content based on the topics they’re interested in.