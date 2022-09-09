Kim Kardashian and the financialization of trendsetters

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
What.
A.
Week.
Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann jumped on the mic, with Theresa on backup, to talk through the biggest headlines. For our Apple coverage, click here. For our YC coverage, click here.
All that aside, here’s what we got into on today’s episode:
- Kim Kardashian surprised us all — yet again — with the news that she is co-founding a private equity firm. We also talked about how Userpilot raised $4.6 million to help SaaS companies offer a more personalized user experience and Varjo – an early mover in building XR headsets and software for enterprises – landing $40 million in new funding.
- We pivoted to riff on a couple of acquisitions in the grocery delivery space, both of which thought were pretty cool and made sense. Instacart acquired Rosie (gotta love the name) in an example of not putting all its eggs in one basket, and Misfit Markets announced it is buying Imperfect Foods.
- Next, we talked about a couple of venture firms — Kapor Capital and Countdown Capital — raising new, second funds. Notably, both firms are looking to back historically overlooked founders and industries, which we — and their LPs — are 100% here for.
- And lastly, we had a lively debate on AI and its impact on the creator economy — discussing topics such as AI-generated porn and whether AI-driven art is truly art.
If you are coming to Disrupt, use the code “EQUITY” to save 15%. It makes us look good internally, and gets you a cheaper discount to our first Disrupt live show in the history of the podcast.
