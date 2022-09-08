Razor launches a seated cargo scooter for adults

Razor, the scooter company that probably brings back memories of kicking and coasting down the block to your friend’s house for a playdate, is expanding its line of adult electric scooters. The company launched Thursday a new seated electric scooter that is designed to carry cargo, or if you like, another passenger on the back.

The EcoSmart Cargo is Razor’s latest attempt to tap the growing adult e-scooter market. The compact e-scooter market accounted for about $627 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach $806 million by 2032, driven by influences like the mainstreaming of e-scooters by shared micromobility companies and the increased cost of gas causing commuters to seek cheaper and greener forms of transit.

“The electric scooter market has experienced double-digit growth over the past few years, which means that there is a more diverse group of riders looking for a variety of options to accommodate their different needs,” Josh Shave, Razor’s senior director of brand marketing, told TechCrunch. “The EcoSmart cargo was meant to be a stylish, highly versatile electric scooter option that can be utilized in a number of ways, making it easier than ever for scooter users to get from point A to point B, even with extra cargo or an additional passenger.”

Razor, the iconic kick scooter company that has historically marketed itself to children, also recently debuted the C35, a standard $500-ish scooter for big boys and girls that can hit top speeds of 18 miles per hour and just as many miles of range. Razor also announced the Razor Icon, which will arrive in stores this September according to the company. The Icon is the original Razor scooter, electrified, made for grown-ups and available in blue, pink, red or black.

The EcoSmart Cargo looks like a sturdy utility vehicle with a wide floor base, an adjustable seat and convertible rack system that will let riders choose between a passenger seat with a small built-in storage compartment, a basket or a customizable rack — FYI, the scooter’s max weight capacity is 300 pounds. The scooter has a 1,000-watt motor and chain drivetrain that helps it reach speeds of up to about 20 miles per hour, with a range of 16.6 miles. And with some solid 16-inch wheels with wide pneumatic tires, that ride will be very smooth, according to Razor. Other features included in the cargo scooter include bright LED headlight and tail and brake lights, and an onboard display for speed and battery life.

Razor’s latest offering isn’t the fanciest of scooters. It doesn’t come with a swappable battery to make your life easier when you’re trudging up five flights of stairs to your apartment, and it doesn’t have smart features like theft prevention. But for $1,099.99, who cares? It’s not ugly or embarrassing looking — in fact, the olive green body is a nice touch. And it’s got the safe, secure feeling of a bike with the compactness of a kick scooter.

“With the launch of the EcoSmart Cargo, we set out to design the most versatile and powerful addition to our adult electric scooter line up to date,” said Ian Desberg, VP of design and development at Razor, said in a statement. “This stylish, seated electric scooter featuring plenty of versatility, storage and a high-torque, powerful motor caters to the diverse needs of adult electric scooter users.”

The EcoSmart Cargo scooter will be available on Razor’s website and through select U.S. retailers.