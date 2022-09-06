Welcome to YC and Apple week

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

We are back on a Tuesday instead of a Monday thanks to an American holiday, which means we are looking at a compressed week. But don’t let the shorter window for news fool you — it’s going to be busy.

Stocks are largely higher today, but off the back of some rough trading weeks, so don’t read too much into the bounce. The world of crypto appears pretty quiet, as it has for some time now.

Y Combinator Demo Day is this week, which means a flood of startups and other news is in the offing. TechCrunch will be all over the news, naturally. Strap in.

And there’s an Apple event this week as well, possibly bringing new iPhones and other related consumer gear. How excited you are about that will depend on how old your current phone is.

From there, it was time for economic concerns and worries about how a worse, or lesser macroeconomic picture could impact startups. We talk a lot about market size, and venture investment. But what about the macro-climate itself?

And to close out, what is Binance doing?

No live show this week, but we are back tomorrow and Friday! Hugs and talk soon.