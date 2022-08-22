The great shrinking late-stage round

Late-stage rounds seem to be hitting the gym this year.

A new report from Carta — a dataset that TechCrunch got a preview of earlier in August — indicates that late-stage rounds are seeing their heft rapidly shrink as 2022 continues.

The cap table management company sits atop a regular inflow of startup information, from which it extracts hard data about venture capital activity. While we lean on a host of data sources here at TechCrunch, Carta data has the benefit of all coming from bare metal, if you will.