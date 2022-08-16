Shopify launches Collabs, a new way for creators to earn revenue on the platform

Shopify announced today that it’s launching a new “Shopify Collabs” offering to connect creators with merchants on its platform and give them a new way to make money. With this new product, Shopify says creators will be able to easily discover and partner with independent businesses.

Creators can get started by applying for a Shopify Collabs account, after which they will be able to browse for Shopify merchants that align with their audience. Once creators find brands they like, they can partner with them and curate a list of their products to share on social media using using Linkpop, Shopify’s link in bio tool. When someone purchases a product using the link a creator has shared, the creator will receive a payment.

The company told TechCrunch the pay structure for Collabs can differ with each merchant and that creators can receive their funds directly through their PayPal account.

Shopify says Collabs makes it easier for creators to monetize while also giving independent businesses a new sales and marketing channel. Merchants can opt-in to the new Collabs offering and make their store and products discoverable, after which creators can apply to join that merchant’s community. Collabs can then be used to manage the relationship between creators and merchants to ensure that the creator has everything they need, such as unique links and discount codes. Since Collabs is built on Shopify, the process is managed from the merchant’s Shopify admin, which means that inventory, order and customer information are kept up to date.

“Shopify is where the world’s best independent brands go to build their businesses,” said Amir Kabbara, Shopify’s Director of Product, in a statement. “With Shopify Collabs, we’re making it simple for creators to discover and partner with these brands so they can make more money and reach economic independence. In the future, Collabs will be fully integrated with Shopify, giving creators access to more parts of our platform and accelerating their journey as entrepreneurs.”

Shopify Collabs is available to all merchants in the United States and Canada starting today. Creators in the United States and Canada can apply today for early access on the company’s website.

Today’s announcement is Shopify’s latest effort towards positioning itself as a platform for creators. The company offers a mobile-friendly option with its $5 Starter plan, which creators can use to launch a no-code store. Creators can share links to their communities on platforms like WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram, TikTok, Spotify and more.

In addition, creators can make their link in bio shoppable with Linkpop, which launched earlier this year. The feature allows creators to sell products directly from their Linkpop page. Creators and merchants can include important links on the page and also launch storefronts to sell directly on the platforms where they’re engaging with followers. Consumers can then browse a Shopify merchant’s selection of products and make purchases directly on Linkpop without having to leave the app they were using. Linkpop also includes built-in analytics tools that merchants can use to better understand how customers are engaging with their page.

The launch of Shopify Collabs comes a few weeks after the company laid off around 10% of its workforce, or about 1,000 employees. Shopify said the layoffs were a necessary step, as users are pulling back on online orders and returning to old shopping habits.