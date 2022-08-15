The phishing catch of the day is Twillio (and other TC news)

This week on the TechCrunch Podcast Natasha Mascarenhas is back to talk about VC-backed aperitif company Haus being forced to sell. Then we’re joined by Carly page to talk about a recent phishing campaign that targeted Twilio and many other internet companies. And as always, we’ll catch you up on the tech news you may have missed this week.
Articles from the episode:
- Haus, a VC-backed aperitif startup, is up for sale after Series A falls through
- Twilio hacked by phishing campaign targeting internet companies
Other news from the week: