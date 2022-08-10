Ford locks in solar energy deal with DTE Energy

Ford said Wednesday it has reached a deal with DTE Energy to power its electricity supply in Michigan with clean energy, a step toward its goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The automaker’s deal with DTE, Michigan’s largest producer of renewable energy, will add 650 megawatts of new solar energy capacity in the state by 2025, allowing the carmaker to assemble each vehicle it makes there with renewable energy.

Ford called the deal the largest-ever renewable energy purchase from a utility in the U.S. The arrangement will help Ford decarbonize its operations and meet its sustainability goals, including a target to power all of its global facilities with renewable energy by 2035.

Ford said the purchase will help it cut its carbon dioxide emissions by up to 600,000 tons. Overall, Ford’s arrangement with DTE will increase Michigan’s solar capacity by 70%, according to the automaker.

The announcement comes one day after Ford said it will raise the price of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck between $6,000 and $8,500 for new orders.

“Due to significant material cost increases and other factors, Ford has adjusted MSRP starting with the opening of the next wave of F-150 Lightning orders,” a statement read.

The entry-level Lightning will now retail for $46,974, while the top-tier “Platinum Extended Range” version starts at $96,874. The price increase will not apply to customers who have already ordered a truck and are awaiting delivery.

Ford also said the truck’s standard range battery can now travel 240 miles, up from 230 miles, on a full charge.