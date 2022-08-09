How this founder is SaaS-ifying air-quality tracking

Welcome back to Found, where we get the stories behind the startups. This week, Darrell and Jordan talked with Davida Herzl the co-founder and CEO of Aclima.

We all have a right to clean air, but chances are you aren’t getting accurate air quality data — Davida and the Aclima team are looking to change that. In this episode, she talks with Jordan and Darrell about the struggles she faced trying to start a climate company right after the clean tech bubble burst, how she’s stayed laser-focused on her mission, and how working with state governments is paramount for her company and measuring air-quality at scale.

