Amazon launches same-day delivery from select retail stores, including PacSun and Diesel

Amazon announced today that Prime members in some U.S. metro areas can now get same-day delivery from select retail stores. At launch, members in or around Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Seattle, and Washington D.C. can shop from PacSun, GNC, SuperDry, and Diesel on the Amazon app and Amazon.com and receive their items the same day.

Members will also be able to purchase items from Sur La Table and 100% Pure in the coming months, Amazon says. The company plans to expand the offering to additional retailers and cities around the U.S. in the future.

Amazon notes that some stores also offer the option to buy items online and pick them up in store. The service is free for U.S. Prime members who spend $25 or more on qualifying items and $2.99 for members who spend below $25. On its website, Amazon notes that you need to order before noon to get your items by 9 PM the same day. The company also notes that availability may be limited on certain days or due to weather and traffic.

Prime members in eligible ZIP codes can now browse items from these retail stores and select “Same-Day delivery” to get their order as soon as possible. Amazon will send the order details to the store, after which a retail associate will fulfill it from inventory in the store. An Amazon delivery partner will then pick up the order from the retail location and deliver to the customer.

“The expansion of Amazon’s Same-Day Delivery to include beloved brands delivered directly from nearby retail locations is just another way we are offering customers even greater selection, at faster speeds,” said Sarah Mathew, the director of Amazon Delivery Experience, in a blog post. “We are excited to see this new model come to life and look forward to adding more brands, stores, and locations to the program.”

The service is Amazon’s latest effort towards making more products available for quick delivery. The launch also indicates that Amazon is looking to compete with delivery apps that offer same-day delivery for retail items. For example, grocery delivery app Instacart allows users to place same-day delivery orders from stores like Bath & Body Works, Sephora, Bed Bath & Beyond, Office Deport and more. Amazon is also likely looking to compete with same-day delivery services offered by Walmart and Target.