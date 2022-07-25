Instacart expands its EBT SNAP payments program to 10 more states

Instacart announced today that Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) can now be used to buy groceries online in 10 additional states through its app. The 10 states are Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Instacart says Albertsons Companies and Sprouts Farmers Market are among the first to accept EBT SNAP online in these states. With this expansion, grocers of all sizes can use Carrot Payments, an Instacart Platform solution, to accept EBT SNAP payments online across 49 states and Washington D.C.

“At Instacart, our goal is to continue unlocking access to nutritious food for those who need it most,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, the Vice President of Access to Food & Nutrition at Instacart, in a statement. “We’ve long advocated to expand online EBT SNAP acceptance, and we’re proud to bring this critical service to people in 10 additional states in partnership with grocers that people know, love and trust. Our partners offer a broad selection of fresh food and pantry staples, and with this expansion, we’re giving more families access to nourishment, paired with the convenience of same-day delivery and pickup.”

The company launched EBT SNAP payments in November 2020 and has since expanded the program to include over 40 retailers. With these expansions, Instacart says it now powers EBT SNAP payments for more than 60 retail banners spanning more than 8,000 stores. Instacart offers EBT SNAP acceptance through the Instacart Platform, a suite of enterprise-grade solutions that help enhance and digitize retail experiences. EBT SNAP participants can shop for pickup or delivery via the Instacart App and grocers’ Instacart Platform-powered websites and apps.