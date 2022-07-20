Google to pause all hiring for two weeks

Google has announced they will be taking a two-week hiring freeze, according to an article published by The Information earlier today.

This comes after the company announced last week they would be slowing down their hiring process for the remainder of the year to take a fresh look at their overall hiring process. The company has reportedly hired close to 10,000 people in Q2 alone, with full-quarter results set to drop on July 26.

“We’ll use this time to review our headcount needs and align on a new set of prioritized Staffing Requests for the next three months,” said Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president at Google, in an email obtained by The Information.

The freeze would not affect offers already made, but would put a halt to future contract extensions.

Google’s move aligns with last week’s internal memo (surfaced by The Verge) where CEO Sundar Pichai said the company is looking to be “more entrepreneurial” and re-deploy resources in higher-priority areas.

“As Sundar announced, we are slowing hiring for the rest of the year. In line with that, we’re pausing most new offers for two weeks to enable teams to prioritize their roles and hiring plans for the rest of the year,” a Google spokesperson told TechCrunch via email.

Similar measures have already taken place at other tech companies as some have issued hiring freezes and even laid off employees.

Meta (formerly known as Facebook) reportedly halted hiring across some of their engineering teams and issued cutbacks across the board at the company. CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees there would be fewer resources available and employees would have to prepare to do more work.

Similarly, Twitter initially issued a hiring freeze, then laid off 30% of its talent acquisition team two months into said freeze earlier this month.

If you’re a Google employee with more information, please send tips to andrew.mendez@techcrunch.com, or contact via Signal, an encrypted messaging app, at (669)832-6800.