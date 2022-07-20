Announcing the startups pitching onstage at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022

TechCrunch is thrilled to announce the four companies pitching at TC Sessions: Robotics 2022. These four startups stood out from the crowd with innovative hardware or software robotics solutions. You can tune in for free to watch the pitch-off and other incredible panels and fireside chats here.

Founders will be pitching on the virtual stage for four minutes, followed by a four-minute Q&A. The judges are Ayanna Howard, Ohio State University, Ayah Bdeir, littleBits (acquired by Sphero) and Kelly Chen, DCVC. You can read more about their impressive expert backgrounds here.

Now to what you’ve been waiting for…the list of the top-four pitching startups.

Startups pitching on the virtual stage

July 21 at 12:35 pm PT

Endiatx – Torrey Smith (Hayward, USA)

“Robot pills for hardcore telemedicine, initially for upper endoscopies.”

Gather AI – Charlie Reverte (Pittsburgh, USA)

“The world’s first autonomous inventory monitoring platform for the supply chain using off-the-shelf drones.”

Touchlab – Dr. Vladimir Ivan (Scotland, U.K.)

“A compliant “e-skin” sensor technology to give machines a sense of touch. Our latest e-skin, Triaxial, senses normal and shear forces, enabling novel functionalities such as slip detection (with autonomous compensation) and even object identification through touch alone.”

Mobilio – Arjun Tambe (San Francisco, USA)

“A single sensor package that enables safe movement for 400M users of canes, walkers, crutches, and wheelchairs. The device senses the user’s environment to avoid hazards and the user’s movements to ensure proper device use.”