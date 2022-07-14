MetaMask co-founder sees a developer-led future for its crypto wallet

Six years ago, Dan Finlay and Aaron Davis met while working at Apple and conjured an idea around making a web extension backing the layer-1 blockchain Ethereum so developers could play with it.

That project became MetaMask, now the world’s largest non-custodial crypto wallet.

What was supposed to be a short project for Finlay and Davis accelerated into a global product that’s used by about 20 million monthly active users (MAUs), Finlay told TechCrunch.

“So much has changed,” Finlay said. “We thought it was going to be a quick in-and-out thing. Aaron thought we’d be working on it for a few weeks; I thought it would be a few months. It became clear pretty quickly that wasn’t the case.”