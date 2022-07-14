Google has released the fourth and final Android 13 beta ahead of its official launch, which the company says is “just a few weeks away.” There aren’t many changes with this latest update, as Google already reached platform stability with Android 13 beta 3 last month.

The company released the first developer beta in February and made notable announcements with the release of the second public beta in May at its developer conference. Previous Android 13 betas launched with several new features, including a notification permission tool and photo picker to limit which images an app can access, along with themed app icons and per-app language support. There’s also support for the new Bluetooth LE Audio standard. Android 13 also builds on the tablet optimizations that Google introduced in 12L.

“With the official Android 13 release just ahead, we’re asking all app and game developers to complete your final compatibility testing and publish your compatibility updates ahead of the final release,” said Maru Ahues Bouza, the director of Android Developer Relations, in a blog post.

In the blog post, Google tells developers the update includes a release candidate build of Android 13 for Pixel devices and the Android Emulator and that all app-facing surfaces are final, including SDK and NDK APIs, app-facing system behaviors, and restrictions on non-SDK interfaces. With these and the latest fixes and optimizations, Google says the final beta gives developers everything they need to complete their testing.