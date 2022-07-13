Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 and be a Disrupt VIP

Early-stage startup founders, listen up! If you want to be considered for the Startup Battlefield 200 at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18-20 in San Francisco, time is running out. Apply here before July 31.

What is the SBF 200?

It’s a curated cohort of 200 early-stage startups selected by our highly discerning editorial team. Why should you throw your hat into the ring? For starters, applying to and participating in the SBF 200 is 100% free — from start to finish. If you make the cut, you’ll receive a full VIP experience at Disrupt that includes:

Access to all the presentations, breakouts and roundtables at the show.

Exhibition space for all three days of Disrupt. Note: The SBF 200 are the only startups allowed to exhibit at the conference.

SBF 200-only workshops and pitch training with TC staff.

The opportunity to flash-pitch investors and TechCrunch editors.

Media and investor exposure.

A shot at competing in Startup Battlefield. Our world-class pitch competition has turned startups — like Dropbox, Mint and many more — into household names.

TechCrunch editors will choose 20 of the SBF 200 startups to compete in the iconic Startup Battlefield. Those founders will receive private pitch coaching and pitch live to our panel of judges in front of the entire Disrupt audience. Only one will walk away with the title, the glory and the $100,000 equity-free prize.

Are you ready to join the Startup Battlefield 200? To be considered, your company should:

Be an early-stage startup.

Have a minimally viable product.

Represent any vertical.

Represent any geography.

Have step-function innovation in your vertical.

Be bootstrapped or have pre-scale funding (variable by industry).

We’re accepting applications on a rolling basis, so submit your application here ASAP. The deadline is July 31, and we’ve been sending out acceptance notices since July 1.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 takes place in San Francisco on October 18-20 with an online day on October 21. Don’t miss your chance for a VIP experience, to showcase your startup for three full days and to have a shot at $100,000. Beat the July 31 deadline, and apply to TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 200.

