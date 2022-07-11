The good and bad news for women founders so far in 2022

How are women faring amid the venture capital and startup slowdown? New data paints a somewhat uneven picture, albeit one that tilts toward the negative.

Startups are a global business, as is the work of backing them financially. This means that while we often observe aggregates — this dataset marking what could be an all-time peak, for example — we also look at smaller slices of funding activity to better understand who is raising capital, and where.

After a strong 2021 by several metrics, how are women founders faring in the United States? America remains the leading startup fundraising market, which means that as women raise there, so too go the global numbers, making U.S. data regarding women founders more than a little critical.