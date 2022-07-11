Audience Choice voting for Disrupt roundtables ends this Friday

We want YOU — to cast your vote for the roundtable sessions you would most like to see at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. Make your voice heard with Audience Choice voting — it’s your chance to influence the programming at the world’s most iconic startup conference.

Vote early: The ballot box closes this Friday, July 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Roundtables are some of the most popular sessions at Disrupt. They’re 30-minute expert-led discussions with up to 20 people. You’ll learn something new — and more — about a specific topic, and it’s a great way to meet and explore opportunities with other people who share your interests.

Here’s how Audience Choice works. Go to the voting site, and you’ll find a sizable list of potential sessions. You can filter and search by more than 20 categories, like Financial Services/Blockchain, Founder Lessons, Gaming, Investor Insights, Operations/Strategy, SaaS/Enterprise, and many more.

Vote often: Vote for as many sessions as you like by clicking on the thumbs-up next to each one. Feel free to share your thoughts or offer feedback in the comment box.

Tune in starting July 22 when we begin rolling out announcements about which sessions made the cut.

Roundtable sessions are just one of the many incredible aspects of Disrupt. It’s 3 days packed with opportunity. Here’s one that’s both huge and time-sensitive: the Startup Battlefield 200.

Apply to be part of this curated cohort. If you’re chosen, you’ll receive a VIP experience that includes free exhibition space for all 3 days at Disrupt, full access to the show, exclusive workshops, pitch training and the opportunity to flash-pitch to investors and TC editors.

And — drumroll please — from those 200 startups, TechCrunch will choose 20 companies to be Startup Battlefield finalists. Finalists receive private pitch coaching, pitch live from the main stage to the entire TechCrunch audience and have a shot at the $100,000 prize. Oh, and they’re the focus of intense investor and media interest, too.

Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 by July 31.

Don’t miss your chance to tell us which roundtable sessions you want to see at Disrupt. Voting ends this Friday, July 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Head on over to the Audience Choice site, cast your votes, and then register to join us at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco on October 18–20 (with an online day on October 21).

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.