TechCrunch Live is a weekly event designed to help founders build better venture-backed businesses. The event series records live every Wednesday at 12:00 pm Pacific, and features industry-leading founders and venture capitalists as they talk through different parts of their business. We’ve had some great guests: Deel’s Alex Bouaziz and a16z’ Anish Acharya talked through raising without a pitch deck, and Front’s Mathilde Collin and Okta’s Frederic Kerrest spoke on unconventional investors. Just last week Forethought AI’s Deon Nicholas and Vanessa Larco, NEA partner, talked through Forethought’s pitch deck, which won Startup Battlefield 2018.

With TechCrunch Live, it’s free to join, ask questions and apply for Pitch Practice, a segment of the event where the audience can pitch their startup to the event’s guests and get feedback on how to improve their storytelling, presentation and company messaging.

And now the event is even better!

First, the event is switching platforms to Grip. With just one registration, our new online platform provides attendees with access to all of the TechCrunch Live events, including TechCrunch Live, City Spotlight, startup pitch practice, speed networking and other TechCrunch community events. Register here and join the TechCrunch Live online event platform and start adding TCL events to your calendar for free!

Second, it’s easier to apply for Pitch Practice. Each Wednesday, startups can apply for that day’s Pitch Practice using this form. We’ll select the startups an hour prior to the event and notify them by email. And if you’re selected for one event, please apply for future events too. We want companies to present more than once using the feedback provided from previous experiences.

Lastly, TechCrunch Live is now a weekly podcast and YouTube series, too. Because the event records live, it’s understandable that some viewers will be unavailable. Past episodes are now available on YouTube and every major Podcast platform.

We hope you can join us for future events! Have feedback about the show? Leave it here.